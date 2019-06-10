Paradigm Initiative Condemns NBC’s Violation Of Press Freedom

Paradigm Initiative has condemned the action of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for revoking the licenCe of broadcasting channel, AIT/RayPower.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the body said the action of NBC amounted to a stifling of free expression and freedom of the press.

The NBC claims that its monitoring reports reveal that the station is inundated with content of a divisive nature from bloggers and social media. But what the commission fails to recognise and understand is that the press has the freedom to report expressions by citizens, just the same way citizens have the freedom to express opinions – however controversial,” the statement said.

“If a broadcasting channel raises an opinion expressed by a third party, reports on it and receives comments on same, such a broadcasting channel is well within its rights and duties. It is, therefore, unethical and clearly biased of the National Broadcasting Commission to revoke the licence of AIT/RayPower on this ground”, it said.

The NBC stated that it was disturbed with ‘the manner in which social media issues became part of the mainstream media unedited on AIT/RayPower…’ but the Commission should know that opinions of third parties cannot and should not be edited (at least in content) in reportage. The Commission’s concern is therefore antithetical to free speech.

In its most basic form, the freedom of expression and of the press in Nigeria allows for every person to be entitled to free expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference. Expressions such as ‘Nigeria irritates me’ or ‘Nigeria is cursed’ may not be the most pleasant or agreeable expressions. But they remain opinions made by people within their rights. And what is a broadcasting entity if it cannot report opinions, activities, or expression of citizens?

The body said that revoking the licence of one of the few private mainstream broadcasting channels, and for muddy, unfounded and undemocratic reasons, by the National Broadcasting Commission is highly suggestive of bias by the regulator.

“We, therefore, recommend that the Shut Down Order against AIT/RayPower and the suspension of the licence of Daar Communications be cancelled and the licence restored”, it said.