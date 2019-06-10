Oduduru Becomes Second Fastest African, Sets New Record

Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru, is now officially the second fastest African ever just behind his compatriot and legend Olusoji Fasuba.

Oduduru attained this latest feat after the Texas-based athlete put up another jaw-dropping performance at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships late Friday night.

Oduduru easily won the 100 meters in 9.86 seconds and that is the fastest ever by an African since Fasuba ran a slightly faster time of 9.85 seconds 13 years ago in Doha.

About 45 minutes after his heroics in the 100m, Oduduru won the 200 meters in 19.73 seconds, both times wind-legal.

Though Oduduru was the Nigeria record-holder in the 200m before Friday’s race, he has lowered the record again with his winning time which is third fastest in the world this year.

While he is now a legend as far as collegiate athletics, Oduduru is already aiming high at the World Championships billed for Doha later this year.

It will not be surprising if Oduduru just like Fasuba over a decade ago set another African record in the oil-rich city.

“I’m definitely thinking of a medal (in Doha) and I’m working towards that goal,” the 22-year old stated.