Nigeria’s Oldest Prisoner Regains Freedom

Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbonuche, has regained his freedom from Enugu Maximum Prison after 19 years.

Egbonuche, who is said to be over 100 years old, was released last Thursday, June 6 to his only surviving daughter, Chisom Celestine, through a non-governmental organisation, Global Society for Anti-corruption (GSAC).

Celestine, a native of Amachara-Owerre, Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State was condemned to death along with his son, Paul, and another relation, now 87.

Regional Director, GSAC, Amaka Nweke, said: “Actually on the 5th of September, 2018 we petitioned the president of our dear country and past Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha pleading for pardon for Pa Celestine.

“His pardon was granted based on his age and his health condition because we found out that his health condition was worsening every day. As a centenarian, he is not supposed to be in prison. When you check other countries you can’t find someone of his age in prison.”

She explained that she got a call from the former Attorney General of Imo State that Egbonuche has been granted pardon by the former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, following campaigns championed by GSAC.