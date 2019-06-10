Music Producer Threatens To Sue EFCC For Parading Him As Yahoo Boy

An Abuja-based music producer, Mr Nasiru Ali, popularly known as “Kozzographa”, yesterday threatened to sue the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for wrongly calling him a fraudster (Yahoo boy).

Our correspondent reports that Ali was among 10 suspected internet fraudsters paraded on May 17 by EFCC operatives.

The EFCC personnel raided the suspect’s residence at Favour Land Estate, Life Camp, Abuja.

According to the EFCC, they were arrested following a tip-off by an anonymous source.

The agency said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

But Ali, in a petition to the EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, on May 31, demanded a compensation of N100 million and an unreserved apology for arresting him wrongly and giving a libelous information to the public about him.

The musician, through his lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbensi, said that he would drag the EFCC to court for refusing to retract the negative publications about him after a seven-day ultimatum.

“He lost a contract of five million naira with United Global Resolve for Peace (UNGREP), which he had been interviewed for and hitherto offered unequivocally because the contractors became disturbed and concerned by the publication thus doubtful of his reputation.