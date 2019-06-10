Monarchs Lack Capacity To Decide Oil Resumption In Ogoni-Ex Minister

A former Minister of Youths and Sports, Senator Ben Birabi has said that no monarch has the right to okay the resumption of oil production in Ogoni land.

This is as Birabi criticised the President Mohammadu Buhari led Federal Government for not discussing with the Rivers State Government on any plan to resume oil exploration in the area.

Birabi, who is the Chairman of a Pan Ogoni group ‘Gbo-Kabari Ogoni’ (Ogoni Elders Forum) stated this while speaking as a guest during a Radio programme in Port Harcourt, monitored by The Tide.

He stated that the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni land will not lead to automatic job creation in the area, pointing out that the establishment of a refinery and a petrochemical industry in Ogoni land is the best way to create jobs for people of the area.

Birabi stated, “Talking about oil production, all they leave behind after they lay the pipes and everything is gone is grass cutting and then they put security two or three, night and day to guard the flow station. Maximum four or five people.

“That is not acceptable to me. There is no sign that there will be a refinery somewhere in Ogoni, a gas plant or petrochemical somewhere in Ogoni. There is one in Eleme alright, but go to Houston Technology corridor, they are lined up. More than ten, fifteen, twenty, fifty chemical plants and so on.

“What is wrong with refining our oil on our land so that we can create employment and then even when the oil dries up we can import oil from outside and still be refining. We can leave behind the relics of oil production,” the former Minister asked.

While noting that traditional rulers lack the capacity to okay the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoni land, he said, “I don’t see any reason why a civilian would want to come to Rivers State, they are not discussing with the Governor.

“Let us assume they want to do a government thing. If they want to reach Ogoni people through government, is it not the governor they should discuss with?

“They have not discussed with the State Governor. They are not talking to any Ogoni people. Then they wake up and say Ogoni chiefs have signed.

“Who are those Ogoni chiefs? Or there are some supreme council, supreme chiefs have signed. Who is the supreme chief? We are Ogoni people. We know that there is nothing like supreme chief in Ogoni.

“But we know that it is a creation of the mechanics in the Federal Government”.