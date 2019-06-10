Insecurity: Ohanaeze Youths Seek Return Of Bakassi Boys

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council last Saturday called on the governors in the South-East to ensure the reformation of the Bakassi Boys to safeguard the region.

The group lamented that herdsmen were terrorising the region like they were doing in other parts of the country.

The OYC called on the leadership of the incoming Houses of Assembly in Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states, including Anambra, to immediately enact laws for the establishment of special vigilance groups to protect boundaries in Igboland.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra has alleged that there was a grand plan by Fulani herdsmen to overrun many parts of the country.

The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement last Saturday.

The statement read in part, “Middle Belt nationalities, Yoruba groups and northern Christians are advised not to relent in the collective effort to stop this latest attempt to attack many.’’

The President-General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said this in a statement in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Recall that a press statement was alleged to have surfaced online, claiming that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria planned to attack the South-East governors and their people.

But the Chairman of MACBAN in the zone, Gidado Siddiki, said the purported statement emanated from mischiefmakers and not his members, adding that the group maintained a cordial relationship with the South-East governors and their people.

The statement read in part, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide which has silently studied the recent threat of genocidal ethnic cleansing by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria against the people of the South East for ‘their alleged stubbornness’ and subsequently the denial of Gidado Siddiki for his apologies and explanations to our people.