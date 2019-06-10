Igbu Akoh Lauds Wike, Pledge Support To Administration

The people of Igbu Akoh kingdom in Ahoada East Local Government Area, have hailed the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike on his achievements, pledging to give him more support to succeed in his second term.

Spokesman of the Igbu-Akoh kingdom, Dennis Ololube, made the declaration in a chat with newsmen at the weekend at Ahoada.

Ololube said the people were yearning to make their contribution to the state development if included in administrative positions.

He appealed to the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to appoint sons and daughters of Igbu Akoh in his second tenure, stressing that such gesture would help give them a sense of belonging in the government.

Ololube, while commending Chief Wike for his developmental strides over the years, expressed gratitude to him for elevating the traditional stool of the kingdom from third class to first class.

However, he reasoned that aside being given political appointments, the people are yet to taste elected position, stressing that they are ripe to aspire to the House of Representative, which their brothers from Abua/Odual and and Ahoada East have enjoyed over the years.

On his part, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for House of Representatives in the last general elections, Ekwere Goodness, urged the people of the area to remain calm and support the Wike led government.

Goodness reiterated that it’s only in the atmosphere of peace and goodwill that the people would attract democratic dividends and expressed hope of better days ahead.

The House of Representative aspirant commended Chief Wike for his vigour and zeal in lifting the state higher, and prayed for a successful second tenure for him.