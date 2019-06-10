Expatriates Kidnapp: Wike Gives Andoni Chiefs Marching Order …Solicits British Govt’s Support In Neighbourhood Safety Personnel Training …Appoints Danagogo SSG, Chief Of Staff

Rivers State Government has issued a three-day ultimatum to government recognised traditional rulers in Andoni to effect immediate release of three kidnapped expatriate workers on the Unity Road Project .

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who gave the order said at the expiration of the ultimatum, if the expatriate workers allegedly kidnapped by youths in the area were not released, the State Government would withdraw recognition to the traditional rulers.

The Tide gathered that the kidnapped three expatriates work with Raffoul Nigeria Limited, the company executing Andoni axis of the Unity Road Project.

Governor Wike also stated that apart from withdrawing recognition accorded the traditional rulers, the Andoni part of the road project would be cancelled.

He charged communities across the State to take measures to protect the contractors and workers executing government projects in their areas.

Wike warned that such sanctions awaits any community where chiefs and leaders allow project contractors to be kidnapped by the youths.

Recall that few weeks ago, Governor Wike withdrew government’s recognition to a traditional ruler in Khana Local Government Area over his alleged involvement in cultism.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has solicited the support of the British Government in the training of the state Neighborhood Safety Corps Agency officers

The Governor who made the request last Friday when the United Kingdom Department for International Development Team in the Niger Delta paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Port Harcourt, said the state requires training support for operatives of the agency.

He stated that the state government established the neighborhood safety agency to help the security agencies with critical information to enable them fight crimes.

The governor noted that such information would help the security agencies nip crimes in the bud.

He said: “ Virtually all states in Nigeria have security challenges. We have established the NSCA to help the security agencies with critical information to fight crime.

“Such information will help the security agencies nip crimes in the bud. We need assistance for the provision of necessary security training aids for operatives of the NSCA”.

He also urged the British Government to partner with Rivers State Government in agricultural development, stressing that agriculture is a sector that has priority attention of his administration.

“This is necessary because we are interested in using agriculture to creat employment for our youths. In the sector, we are looking at crop farming, fishery and poultry “, he said.

He further stated that the state government is interested in vocational training and skills acquisition for Rivers youths.

He said: “ We want to develope partnerships with the British Government and other international institutions to empower youths with skills that will make them self reliant.

“Once they acquire the vocational training, the state government will set them up”.

The Governor noted that the state government will also partner with British Government in training of teachers for Basic and Senior Secondary schools and environmental sanitation.

Earlier, the Conflict Adviser of UK ,Department of International Development Team in the Niger Delta, Charlotte Neil, said that the British Government is interested in knowing the critical areas of need in the state for partnership.

According to her, the UK Department for International Development wants to understand the priorities of the Rivers State Government for the development of the state.

However, the Rivers State Governor,Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Dr Tammy Danagogo as the New Secretary to the State Government.

Governor Wike also approved the appointment of Engr Emeka Woke as the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, yesterday, said the two officials will be sworn in by the Rivers State Governor at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt by 2pm.

Chris Oluoh