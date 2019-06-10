Ex-Rivers Speaker Charges Lawmakers On Constituents’ Wellbeing

A former speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Otelemaba Dan-Amachree has called on lawmakers in the 9th legislature to enact laws that will be beneficial to their constituents.

Dan-Amachree while congratulating Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani on his emergence as Speaker of the 9th Assembly, encouraged him to bring his wealth of experience in law making to bear in the governance of the State.

The former Speaker who spoke in Port Harcourt, urged the lawmakers to priorities the interest of the common man in the next four years.

Meanwhile, former lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Randolf Brown has advised the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to develop a template in curbing pirate attacks along waterways in the state.

Brown in a chat with newsmen said the statutory responsibilities of NIMASA is to curb insecurity in the waterways in the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

He further said that efforts are on by the National Assembly to address issues of insecurity along the waterways in the region.

“While I was in the National Assembly I moved a motion that NIMASA should take control because the safety and security of our waterways is statutorily the function of NIMASA. And NIMASA was mandated to do it.

“I am not satisfied because we will continue to push because it is not a day’s job. The thing has been there for over a period of time. In terms of legislation, we have to make the laws. We have to push.

“We have passed resolutions; we have passed motions over the insecurity not only in Bonny, not only in the Niger Delta; but the whole country. In fact, if you go out, it is frightening,” Brown said.