Ekpeye Community Assures Wike Of Support

The Ihuaba autonomous community in the Ahoada East Local Government Area has assured support to Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in his second tenure.

The community, which said this at a media briefing in the area described the reelection of the Governor as an act of God.

According to press release made available to newsmen, the community said that the Governor’s victory during the just concluded election was indication of God’s favourable hand upon a leader that is highly endured to his people through his visible good works, policies and principles that cut across every nooks and crannies of the state.

The release also expressed the hope that the Governor would surpass his first tenure achievement in terms of projects and welfare of the people.

The Eze Nwe-ula of Ihuaba, Chief Friday Elems also said that the community was happy over the election of Barrister Solomon Bob, a former Personal Adviser to the Governor on Regional Matter into the House of Representatives for the Abua-Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency.

According to him, Bob’s election shows that he is highly valued by the people of the Federal Constituency. In their separate speeches, the Community Secretary, Egbo Okinima and Chairman, Community Development Committee, Ihuaba Autonomous Community, Sunday H. Ogbo, also commended the electorate for reelecting Hon. Edison Ayelenye Ehie into the Rivers State House of Assembly.