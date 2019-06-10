“Donate Blood To Reduce Stress, Heart Diseases”

A medical officer from the Department of Dermatology, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) , Ile Ife, Osun, Mr Awe Adegoke has advised youths in particular and the general public to always donate blood to save lives.

Adegoke who said blood donation was voluntary added, ”If you donate blood, you are giving life to someone in need of it. There is no substitute for human blood as scientists are yet to discover that.”

The statement said that he spoke at a programme tagged “Walk for Life” organised by the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria ( CYON) from Ile- Ife.

It was organised to sensitise the public on the dangers inherent in social vices such as committing suicide, abortion, drug abuse,and premarital sex.

Adegoke said: “Adults between the ages of 18years and 65 years and anyone who weighs at least 50kg and is in good health can give blood.

“The only exception to this are pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.”

He said that by donating blood, the donor would be reducing stress, improving their emotional well-being and also helped them to reduce heart diseases.

“Donors may experience dizziness, nausea and pain after the exercise. Donors need to drink more water, eat healthy foods and avoid strenuous activities.”

The walk by the youth started from SS Peter & Paul Catholic Pro-cathedral, Lagere , and ended at SS John & Paul Catholic Church, Oranfe.

They displayed cardboards with such inscriptions as: “Life is Precious!”, “We are Pro-lifers! “, “Say no to Suicide! Say No to Abortion!”, “ Stay Alive! Live! Say No to Drug Abuse!”, “ Say No to Premarital Sex!” while walking around the community.

The Parish Priest of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Pro-cathedral, Rev Fr Paul Akinyode, said that not everyone would take heed to their campaign but all that mattered was the teachings and the stand of church.