D-Gov Tasks Perm Secs On Control, Service

The Cross River State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu has charged Permanent Secretaries in the state to strive in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as administrative heads in readiness for the soon-to-be appointed political heads.

Prof. Esu who gave the charge during a meeting with Permanent Secretaries, last week, at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, Calabar, said the essence of the meeting was to remind the technocrats that they have become in-charge, look at their MDAs and reposition them, while they await in-coming politically-appointed heads.

Esu, who reiterated on Permanent Secretaries’ responsibility to oversee the day-to-day running of their various MDAs, also urged them to maintain discipline and ensure that lateness, loitering, truancy, etc, were kept in check.

The Deputy Governor also notified them that he would begin unscheduled visits to MDAs from next week to see how they are variously faring.

He asked the Permanent Secretaries to collate a list of all staff who will be retiring in the next one year and forward to his office for further necessary action.

MDAs with newly-recruited staff that have not been pay-rolled were asked to submit a list of such workers to help the government process their payments.

List of redundant staff were also asked to be submitted by MDAs, with the deputy governor emphasizing that such staff are not to be retrenched, but sent to other MDAs with dearth of workers.

Prof. Esu also used the opportunity to commend Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGAs) in the state for maintaining their secretariats.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar