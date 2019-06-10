Collaboration with NCDMB, ITF, To Fast-track Dev – Dep Gov

Bayelsa State Government last week said its collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NDCMB and Industrial Training Fund, ITF is to position the state for rapid industrial development.

Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd) stated this during the Business Linkage Forum, which has as its theme: “Inspiring Local Business Growth Through Creating Partnership” at the Chief DSP Alamieyesigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Yenagoa.

The deputy governor decried the lack of industrial culture in the state and urged all stakeholders to work together to bridge the gap so as to ensure development, while also calling for an attitudinal change in doing business.

“We must accept as Bayelsans that we are very deficient in industrial culture and this are the gaps you (entrepreneurs) must close, as a state, all that we are doing is to position ourselves for rapid industrial development”

He commended the NDCMB, for its effort in encouraging and promoting local content in the state, and enjoined players in the oil and gas industry to emulate the board, while assuring entrepreneurs in the state of an enabling environment for businesses to thrive to further drive development.

Appreciating the Industrial Training Fund, ITF, for collaborating with the state government in the training of youths in vocations to be self-reliant, Rear Admiral John-Jonah appealed to financial institutions to encourage entrepreneurs by reducing loan requirements and interest rates.

He enjoined the participants to take advantage of the programme while charging the organisers to do more in bringing local and foreign resource persons to impart knowledge on Bayelsans.

In a welcome address, Commissioner for Trade and Business Development, Mr. Stanley Braboke Enaibagha, said the Business Linkage Forum was packaged to bring together young business entrepreneurs, to link up with institutions that have the capacity to support them to grow their businesses.

He said one key role of his ministry was to regulate the market place and create the enabling environment.