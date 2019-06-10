Alleged Islamization Agenda: South East Group Calls For Caution

The South-East Enlightenment Network (SE-EN) has called for caution following a recent communiqué issued by a pan-Igbo group, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) in which it claimed there were powerful interests to conquer, occupy and enslave the Igbo people in Nigeria.

The socio-cultural-political group at an emergency meeting of “consultative caucus of concerned pan-Igbo” organisations held last Friday, met to deliberate on issues of “grave and urgent importance that threaten the peace, development and security situation in Alaigbo and elsewhere in the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

However, reacting to the alarm raised by ADF, the South- East Enlightenment Network has called on Nigerians to disregard the statement in its entirety while the Igbo nation focuses on robust and more realistic approaches to existing security challenges facing the country as they particularly affect the South-East of Nigeria.

Chimezie Egboh JP, President of the group in a statement yesterday, said Igbos must be wary of being drawn into fighting the wrong enemy by being misled into randomly attacking or killing Muslims or Fulanis.

According to the statement, “The fallout of such mistake would not only be costly it will also stain the South-East with the stigma of starting a fight of blame even when there are indications that we have been provoked into taking certain actions.”

It further urged “Ndi’Igbo to reject those that are working with other ethnic nationalities to push us into acting against our own interest by making enemies of other ethnic nationalities before 2023, when alliances will be needed to clinch an Igbo presidency.

The statement reads in part; “We have recent experiences of individuals and organisations that exploited our agitation for fairness and greater self-determination to feather their own nests.

“Such people went as far as pitching the entire South-East against the other five geopolitical zones only to escape to foreign lands to enjoy the money they were paid by our detractors.

“These dubious agitators for Igbo rights went as far as inciting our youths to imprudently act in a way that cut short their prospects in life while leading to the death of others,” Egboh said.