9th Assembly: CAN Cautions Leadership Choice

As the 9th National Assembly prepares for tomorrows’s proclamation and election of principal officers, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to federal lawmakers-elect to “rise above narrow group interest and embrace consensus-building across religious divides”.

CAN pointed out that with Nigeria being “a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation”, there is an urgent need for deliberate balancing in the country’s governance by ensuring “fairness and equity in religious and geographical” spread in the selection of the nation’s leadership.

The Christian body disclosed this through its National Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Evangelist Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, warning against religious domination and the need to ensure equitable representation in the 9th National Assembly leadership.

Vondip said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has followed with keen interest the unfolding leadership tussle in the soon-to-be inaugurated 9th Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wishes to lend its voice to the loud cries and calls for equitable representation in the choice of leaders for the Senate and House of Representatives.

“As a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation, there is today an urgent need for deliberate balancing in the nation’s governance to ensure fairness and equity in religious and geographical spread in the selection of the country’s leaders.

“This is necessary in view of the current fragile state of inter-group relations in Nigeria and the need to arrest the current drift in the direction of mutual suspicion”.