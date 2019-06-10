12th African Games: Judo Federation Assures On Good Representation

The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) on Sunday said that it would select the best athletes to represent the country at the 12th African Games in August to ensure medals were won.

Tidesports source reports that the games would hold from August 19 to August 31 in Rabat, Morocco.

Ewa Ekuta, the technical director of NJF made the assertion in an interview with newsmen at the ongoing trials organised by the body in Lagos to select athletes ahead of the games.

He said that 86 athletes were initially invited for the trials based on the NJF ranking, explaining that the event was later made open for other athletes to participate.

“The essence of the trials is to enable the federation to select the best that will represent Nigeria in the Judo event of the African Games.

“The technical crew of the NJF will do everything possible to ensure that only the best represent the country in August.’’

He added that the selected athletes from the trials would be invited to camp to further sharpen their competitiveness for the task ahead.

Ekuta commended DCP Tunji Disu, the chairman of the Lagos State Judo Association, for hosting the athletes.

“We ought to have held the trials before now but due to lack of funds it did not hold, so, we are grateful to Lagos State Judo chairman for hosting the athletes,” he said.

Tidesports source also gathered that no fewer than 100 athletes from across the country are taking part in the trials that ended, yesterday.