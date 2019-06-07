Zamfara Govt Suspends Traditonal Rulers

The Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate suspension of a first class traditional ruler, the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged involvement with bandits in the state.

The suspension is contained in a statement signed by Director-General to the governor on Press Affairs, Mr Yusuf Idris, and made available to newsmen in Gusau yesterday.

The statement also announced the suspension of Alhaji Ahmed Lawal, the District Head of Kanoma.

Recall that Kanoma was attacked during the Sallah celebration leaving no fewer than 16 persons dead and 14 others wounded.

“His Excellency, the Zamfara State Governor, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim (Banagan Maru).

“The governor also approved the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal (Bunun Kanoma),” the statement read in part.

The statement said the Ibrahim and Lawal would “remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigative panel soon to be set up by the state government”.