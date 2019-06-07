Zamfara: Bandits Kill 16, Injure 14 In Sallah Day Massacre …Gov Suspends Emir, District Head Over Killings

No fewer than 16 people have been confirmed killed, and 14 others injured in suspected bandits’ attacks in Kanoma community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State while celebrating Sallah.

The Director General, Press Affairs to the Zamfara State Government House, Yusuf Idris, confirmed the incident to newsmen, yesterday in Gusau, the state capital.

Also confirming the report, the District Head of Kansas, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed said the bandits came in large numbers and shot indiscriminately at whoever crossed their way, which resulted to the death of 16 innocent people while 14 others sustained injuries.

Among those killed, according to a resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, were the village oldest man who is over a 100 years and his two children.

The Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle has paid a condolence visit to the people of the area.

The governor said he was aggrieved by the news of the attack which resulted in the death of innocent souls with others sustaining various degrees of injury.

The governor assured people of the area of the provision of adequate security measures that will bring an end to armed banditry and other criminal activities in the state.

His administration, according to him, is poised to collaborate with all well-meaning citizens of the state to end the security challenges facing the state.

He called on the locals to provide government with accurate intelligence reports that will assist the security agencies in apprehending the criminals.

The governor also prayed Allah to reward the souls of those who lost their lives with Jannatul firdaus and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

Matawalle also called on the bandits to surrender their arms and embrace peace before it is too late.

He then directed the immediate transfer of all the victims that were admitted at Kanoma Hospital to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau for better medical attention while promising that all medical bills will be shouldered by the state government.

The governor also directed the security agencies to move swiftly in order to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

As a measure to tame the worsening situation, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle approved the suspension of Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim and District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director General, Press Affairs to the Zamfara State Government House, Yusuf Idris, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Gusau, yesterday.

Their suspension, according to Idris, is as a result of series of complaints from the community over their alleged involvement with bandits that unleashed inhuman attacks in different communities in the state.

Idris revealed that the duo will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation panel which will be set up by the state government soon.

The Emir has, however, been directed to hand over his official vehicles and all other government properties in his possession to the Senior District Head, while the District Head of Kanoma is to hand over same to the most senior village head.

The suspensions are with immediate effect.

This confirmed the allegation of former minister of defence, Lt. General Mansur Dan Ali over the involvement of some monarchs in the activities of bandits in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has concluded a tour of areas affected by the activities of armed bandits in North-West region.

It would be recalled that a visit by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to felicitate with troops on Tuesday during the commemoration of the 2019 Eid-El-Fitr celebration marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan had been reported.

Buratai’s visit to the North-West reached a climax, yesterday, as he continued operational tour of the troubled areas in Zamfara and Katsina states, respectively.

Represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Army, Major General Lamidi Adeosun, the COAS combed the affected areas by touring the borders and likely bandits’ approaches between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The convoy of the COAS came to a halt along the Gusau — Jibia — Zurmi road, a border location close to Maradi in Niger Republic where he interacted with a detachment of Nigerien troops patrolling the borders of Niger and Nigeria.

The detachment, upon interaction led by one Capt Mamadu Yousuf, disclosed that it was a joint patrol security arrangement between Nigeria and Niger aimed at fighting armed banditry at the borders of the two nations.

The COAS and his entourage later moved into the hinterland where they had a brief stopover and interaction with troops and local vigilantes at Yar’Gamji village in Katsina State.

Recall that about 14 locals were reportedly recently killed during an encounter with armed bandits in Yar’Gamji village.

Three other women were also abducted which necessitated the Nigerian Army to deploy some soldiers to the community.

While in Yar’Gamji, Adeosun read the goodwill message of the COAS to the troops, and urged them to sustain the tempo against the bandits.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army, Major General Hakeem Otiki promised an enhanced welfare package for the troops as contained in the COAS goodwill message, while urging them to crush any criminal element in the area.

“Ensure you do your job diligently without delay because as soldiers, you have the license to kill criminals but you must not be killed.

“It is your responsibility to safeguard this nation from every form of security threat. Make sure you patrol the flashpoints both day and night. Do not hobnob with any locals to avoid distractions”, he instructed.

The COAS and his team proceeded to the Palace of the District Head of Batsari where issues bothering on security challenges around the jurisdiction of the traditional ruler were discussed.

The Chairman of Batsari Local Government Area, Alhaji Mannir Mu’azu was also in the palace to receive the COAS during the visit.

Representative of the COAS later moved to the front line, to address troops of 17 Brigade at the outskirts of Batsari town in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State during a Sallah Day luncheon organized by the Chief of Army Staff in honour of the troops.

Adeosun advised the troops to be professional and responsive in the discharge of their constitutional roles.

According to him, “As professionals, you are constitutionally tasked to protect Nigeria and her citizens. You must use your weapons legally to ensure that criminals operating in this region are decimated immediately”.

In his remarks, the GOC 8 Division, Major General Hakeem Otiki applauded the commitment of the troops while tasking them to do more because “much has been given to you so much is expected accordingly”.

Representative of the COAS and his entourage later paid an operational visit to Tashan Modibbo – a local border community in Batsari axis, where a route often used by the bandits is located.

The representative of the COAS and his entourage proceeded to Katsina State Government House where the team was received by the Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, the Secretary of the State Government and other top government officials.

Adeosun posited that the purpose of the visit was to interact with the troops as well as assess the security situation in the state and the North-West region.

“This visit is in line with the tradition of the COAS to pay homage to the executive governor of the state and assess the disposition of troops, and the security situation in the region”.

He noted that security situation in Katsina State recently escalated through the inimical activities of armed bandits but was curtailed by the gallant troops.

He also informed the governor that peace has returned to the once troubled areas, especially in Batsari Local Government.

He acknowledged the efforts and support of the state government, urging them not to be tired.

Reacting to the gesture, Governor Aminu Bello Masari prayed that the visit will be historic in curbing the menace of armed banditry in the state.