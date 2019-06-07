Traders Decry Poor Patronage Over Bad Road

Some traders at the Lagos Trade Fair Complex have expressed concern over the inaccessibility of the road that leads to the consortium of markets located within the Lagos Trade Fair Complex.

The traders, in interviews with The Tide’s source said the poor state of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that leads to the market had made buyers to avoid the complex.

Reports say that the road which has been under construction since 2006, has been abandoned since four years ago, thereby making people go through enormous difficulties coming to the market.

The President, Balogun Business Association (BBA), one of the markets located in the Mr Tony Obi complex, said that the condition of the access road has made coming to the market a nightmare.

“The worst is that the entrance to the market from the road has become so bad that articulated vehicles, laden with goods constantly fall there because of potholes and gullies.

“Customers now rarely come to the market. Since the rains began, we have not been making sales, customers don’t patronise us again and this is worrisome.

“We are appealing to both the Federal Government and the Lagos State Government to do something about the road to enable us continue to be able to earn a living,” Obi said.

A dry fish importer, Mrs Nkechi Akanwa, said that her last stock of one hundred and thirty cartons lasted for two months with most of it getting spoilt.

According to Akanwa, if there is patronage such a stock will ordinarily not last up to two weeks in her shop and it will all be sold.

“I have customers that come from Ghana and other neighbouring countries to purchase goods from me, but for some time now, they have stopped coming, even the ones from within the country are no le onger coming too,” he said.

The fish merchant, who attributed the low patronage to the bad state of the road, said that if the situation should continue, the traders would not be able to pay for shop rates and cater for their immediate responsibilities.

She called on the management of the Trade Fair Complex to provide palliatives at the entrance of the market, to assist vehicles owners coming to the market.

According to reports, reports that the newly inaugurated Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured Lagos residents that rehabilitation work would commence on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, from Mazamaza to Okokomaiko this month.

The governor, announced this during an inspection visit to the Expressway, last week.

“We will ensure that we firm up discussions with the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) and they are able to move back to site, because work has been abandoned here for almost four years,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu noted that despite the completion of the highway from the National Theatre to Mazamaza, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and misuse of the road by traders, have made the route impassable.

He assured that a massive clean-up would take place in the following weeks. “We started the journey from Orile-Iganmu through Mazamaza, and finally here at the Trade Fair.

“The road from National Arts Theatre up to Mazamaza has actually been done, he said.

The governor expressed regret that the heaps of refuse littering the area had made it difficult to appreciate what had been done.