Senator Akpabio Apologizes To PDP

Former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Obot Akpabio has apologised to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The lawmaker said he was sorry for the way he left the party just before the 2019 general election.
Akpabio, now the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, dumped the PDP, few weeks to the elections.
Speaking during the 8th National Assembly valedictory session in Abuja, Senator Akpabio also thanked his former party for giving him the mandate to represent his Constituency at the 8th Senate.
“I apologise to my colleagues in the PDP for the manner I left,” the lawmaker said at the 8th Senate valedictory session in Abuja on Wednesday.
