Scores Killed In Adamawa As Army, Youths, Clash

Scores of persons have been reportedly killed as soldiers and civilians clashed in Gurin town a border community between the Cameroon Republic and that of Nigeria under the Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Serious demonstrations going on in Gurin of Fufore were Local Government of Adamawa State after some youths protested the ban on motorcyles in the area and soldiers of the 23 Brigade were drafted to quell the uprising.

The youths were also protesting against the alleged rampant kidnappings and excessive use of force on the villagers and inhabitant of Gurin town by soldiers and police combined teams.

Sources in the town alleged that soldiers and police were using life ammunition’s on innocent people for protesting against the ban on motorcycles which the people of the town had been using to carry foodstuffs from farms in the area.

The town being a border post has increased security due to insurgents and other crimes with heavy military presence.

According to eye witness accounts, soldiers were drafted to the town in trucks after the youths started burning tyres and chanting war songs against the police and the security forces who have been arresting and detaining persons of the town who have flouted the ban on motorcycles used within the town.

The Adamawa State Government through the Permanent secretary of the ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Polycap Ayuba in a release said the ban on the use of motorcycles was not meant to trampled upon law- abiding citizens rights but to halt the activities of kidnappers and insurgents in using the two wheeled machine to rob and attack people.