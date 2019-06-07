Return Nigeria To Parliamentary System, Bankole Tells Buhari

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Action Democratic Party and the father of former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole, Chief Alani Bankole, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to return Nigeria to the parliamentary system of government if he means business with his anti-corruption crusade.

The Egba High Chief said the presidential system being practised today in the country has reversed the nation’s gains from the previous parliamentary system.

Bankole, who spoke with journalists at his residence in the Oluwo area of Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday evening, said the presidential system is prone to corruption and wastage of resources.

Bankole said: “The best gift President Buhari can give to Nigeria if truly he wants to fight corruption which I believe he is fighting, is for him to revert the presidential system to the parliamentary system of government.

“The presidential system has concentrated too much power in the hands of the President. Also, those practising politics in Nigeria are not ripe enough to practise the presidential system of government.

“If Nigeria is restructured by giving more power to the state governments, in my opinion, it will only worsen the system.

“How do we explain in the case of Ogun State where all the resources of the state have been spent on only two Local Governments, what then happens to the other 18 LGs?

“Therefore, if President Buhari wants to be remembered, he should return our system of government to parliamentary system.

“He should be the last President. Honestly, Nigeria is going to the point of collapse and the only thing that can be done to rescue the situation is for the President to go back to the parliamentary system of government.”