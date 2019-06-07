Police Arrest 39 Suspects Over Alleged Attempt To Destroy KEDCO’s Facilities

The Kano State Police Command said that they had arrested 39 suspects for allegedly trying to destroy Kano Electricity Distribution Company’s facilities at Zangon Dakata power substation in Kano metropolis.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in an interview with newsmen in Kano yesterday.

He said the suspects were among the large crowd that stormed the area, protesting poor power supply and attempted to destroy facilities.

“The protesters did not get permission from the Police command before coming out to protest.

“At the moment, we have arrested over 39 suspects for trying to destroy KEDCO’s facilities at the area, “the PPRO said.

He said normalcy had since returned to the area,following the deployment of additional security personnel to maintain law and order.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the protesters, who stormed the substation around 10 a.m, had attempted to destroy facilities but were dispersed by some armed policemen.