PH, Owerri Route Drivers Condemn Ubima Peace Accord

Commercial bus drivers plying Port Harcourt Owerri route have stated that the purported peace accord signed by two opposing cult groups in Ubima Town, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State was a mere deceptive ploy to attract the usage of the road by drivers who had in recent time abandoned the road due to the rising rate of kidnapping, armed robbery and killings on that route.

A driver who plies Port Harcourt Owerri route, Onwudiwe Okechukwu, who commented on Ubima peace accord, told The Tide that drivers had long abandoned Ubima-Omerelu road due to high level of insecurity on that bye-pass route.

According to him, “Ubima-Omerelu road is a shor0t cut to Owerri, but regretted that commercial bus drivers and passengers had always been robbed, kidnapped for a ransom, men and women rapped by the boys allegedly operating from Ubima Town. “There was no other alternative than to revert to the safer longer route through Elele town in Ikwerre Local Government Area to Owerri. Before now, any attempt to via into that route would mean putting the lives of the passengers in to danger.

“I still maintain my doubts on the purported peace accord entered and signed by the warring groups in Ubima, how are we sure they are sincere in their hearts and would stop harassing people at the least of any provocation or financial constraints, these are the fears of road users and motorists”.

In his view a driver who also plies the same route, Egbuwa Nnaemeka, said they have avoided and abandoned the Ubima route completely, saying that they prefer using the longer route than risk the lives of the passengers.

He posited that the peace accord was a scam to lure drivers back to the route, so that they would continue in their hineous act, adding that they would soon be back on the road to rob and kidnap people when they lack money and food.

“No passenger would ever allow any driver plying Port Harcourt-Owerri route to veer to Ubima road, at least for now”, he said.

It would be recalled that recently the warring cult groups in Ubima community came to an accord to shield their swords and drop their arms and embrace peace so as to enhance freedom of movement, association, protection and security of lives and property in the area, as well as development of Ubima community.