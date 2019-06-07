PH Comedy Club Honours Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti In Style

The Port Harcourt Comedy Club is not strange to residents of the oil and gas rich city, especially fun seekers.

The club which brings comedians in Rivers State and their friends from all walks of life together on the first Wednesday of every month has no doubt taken comedy and entertainment in general to another level.

This month’s edition was exceptional because the club decided to honour late Nigeria’s music icon and social crusader, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Speaking with The Tide, ace comedian and organiser of the event, Angel Attah popularly known as Angel D Laff says every edition comes with a purpose.

According to him, “Every edition comes with what we call catchment. Two editions ago, we did a tribute night for Ras Kimono considering the value of his songs and contribution to the music industry.

“For this particular edition, we thought about a man who fought against injustice, who fought corruption, betrayal, lies and all that. A man who brought value and identity to the black people.

“We are talking about a man who made the black people believe in their cultural heritage. He fought dictatorship. You remember that Fela’s songs were at a time when the military was in power. Yet this man could raise his voice when people were afraid to even speak; and the things he said about Nigeria and some African nations are the exact things happening today.

“So we deem it fit, like we have the Felaboration in Lagos, this is the first time Fela will be celebrated outside the shrine in Lagos, Nigeria. This is the first time such an event took place in Port Harcourt. So we count ourselves lucky to be part of that history,” he stated.

He also said that the club offers opportunity for home based comedians to meet and interface with their counterparts from other parts of the country, including the big names in the entertainment industry.

On where he wants to see the club in future, the ace comedian said already, they have started selling franchise, with an existing presence in Onitsha, Anambra State and Bayelsa, while Owerri and Lagos would follow soon.

Agnes Onwuegbu