Owoeye Emerges Osun 7th Assembly Speaker

The 7th Osun State House of Assembly was yesterday inaugurated to commence its legislative duty in earnest, as the former house leader in the 6th Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, emerged as the Speaker.

Owoeye, who won election to return to the house in the March 9 election for the fourth term, represents Ilesa East state constituency.

The Clerk of the House, Mr Samuel Amusan, presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the instance of the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

Hon. Samuel Olufemi Popoola, who represents Boluwaduro/ Boripe state constituency, emerged as the Deputy Speaker.

Others are: Hon. Olanrewaju Moroof from Irewole/Isokan state constituency, as the leader of the house, and Hon. Babatunde Olatunji representing Ife North state constituency as the chief whip.

Hon. Kunle Akande from Olorunda state constituency emerged as the Deputy majority leader even as Hon. Gbenga Oguntomi from Ayedire state constituency was nominated as the deputy chief whip.

Meanwhile, Hon. Adewunmi Babatunde representing Ede North state constituency, who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was nominated as the minority leader of the house among others.

The governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, in his remarks, urged members of the house to uphold the tenets of democracy and parliamentary ethos for the purpose of fast-tracking development.

He promised to adhere strictly to the principles of checks and balances, recognise independence of legislature and support the legislative arm.

Oyetola however implored them to optimally contribute their quota to the growth and development of the state through masses-oriented legislation.