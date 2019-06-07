One Killed, 14 Injured As Eid-el-Fitri Turns Violent In Bauchi

Violence took over Eid-el-Fitri celebrations in Bauchi State last Wednesday, claiming one person and leaving 14 others injured.

This was due to a clash between two groups of hunters during the Durbar procession in Bauchi, the state capital.

The hunters were said to have attacked one another with dangerous weapons and also shot into the air during the clash, Channels TV reports.

The state Governor, Bala Mohammed, following the clash, immediately visited the victims at the trauma and emergency centre of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in the state.

He said based on the preliminary inquiry from the police, the clash was planned.

The governor also promised to go tough on miscreants attempting to truncate the peace of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi, Habu Sani, said at least 55 persons have been arrested and that investigation is still ongoing.

The Durbar festival is an annual event which is usually celebrated at the end of Ramadan and during Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.