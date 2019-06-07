Okowa Urges Concerted Efforts To Stem Rapid Population Growth

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State yesterday called for urgent actions to stem the geometric growth in the country’s population before it leads to crisis.

Okowa who made the call in Asaba during his maiden media chat with journalists since he assumed office for the second term, also urged the media to partner with government to develop the state.

“With the rate at which our population is growing, it is a point of worry and can trigger off crisis. So, at best, we have to plan to deal with our population,’’ Okowa said.

He said that his administration would focus on completion of all ongoing projects, taking stock and paying all contractors before commencing new projects.

According to him, governance is difficult particularly now that there are lots of challenges including insecurity, minimum wage payment and slow economic growth with rapid population growth.

The governor thanked journalists for being critical in their reportage before and during the last general election and urged them to remain partners in progress.

“We hope to be partners in progress by reporting facts and reaching out to hear from us and to advise us appropriately.

