Okowa Assures Coastal Communities Of Rapid Dev

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said that his administration will give more attention to the development of coastal communities in the state.

Okowa gave the promise, yesterday at a “Media Chat” in Asaba.

He said that the riverside communities were strategic to the state and country in terms of generation of resources.

“The riverside areas need development and special attention will be focused on the areas.

“This is so because of its importance to the nation and Delta in terms of resources generation,” he said.

The governor also said his administration would link the upland with the hinterland to boost economic development of all areas in the state.

He assured that the Ughelli/Asaba road project awarded by his predecessor, but abandoned in some sections, would be delivered in two years.

He disclosed that plan was underway to establish 19 technical colleges to complement the existing six, explaining that vocational colleges were key to addressing unemployment challenges.

On the security challenges, Okowa said that a strong statement from the presidency would help to address the issues.

According to him, the presidency has arranged a meeting with the state governors on Friday and I hope that the issue of insecurity will be at the front burner.

“It is unfortunate where we have found ourselves as a nation in terms of insecurity but I hope that a strong decision from the presidency will help to address the menace, he said.