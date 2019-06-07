NPA Moves To Ease Apapa Gridlock

Following the persistent gridlock at Apapa road, Lagos, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority [NPA] said it is set to commission two transit parks located at Lillypond, Ijora and Tin Can Island Port Second Gate to ease traffic there.

The management said the commissioning of the parks would take trucks off the roads in Apapa and ease movement of goods and services.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, NPA, Dr. Sokonte Davies in an interactive meeting with stakeholders in AQpapa at the weekend.

Davies said the new truck parks would enhance poperation and improve service delivery at the port, adding that trucks carrying empty containers and export items will be given priority in the use of the terminals.

The new truck parks, he said, “would take the bull by the horn and proffer permanent solution to the menace in view of the role the sector plays in the life of the nation’s economy.”

The NPA Director said that measures have been put in place to ensure free flow of traffic and effective use of the parks.

The measures, according to him, include mandating a new task force on the Apapa traffic to ensure that all trucks are not allowed to park on the bridges forthwith while shipping lines and terminal operators will “synergize their operations to ensure the success of the call up system”.

He urther said security agencies are to remove all category of trucks milling around the port environment and “ensure that the Tincan Island-Mile 2 corridor is open for optimal traffic and port management,” pointing out that trucks that break down on the port access roads will also be towed away.

Also speaking the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Assistant Director, Shipping Development, Mrs. Anna James Akpan praised the initiative of the NPA in putting an end to the Apapa gridlock.