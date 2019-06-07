Mr Eazi Releases New Song, ‘Thank You’

Thank you’ is a new jam released on the 2nd of June, 2019. The song is about Eazi’s thoughts and reflections on his life’s achievements in the past few months.

He sings about good, health, family, friends and betrayals all of which he is grateful for, as all these aspects have contributed to making him who he is today which is why he is even more grateful, this free style will get you.

The artiste is in a reflective mood in this tune as he works with his producer, Guilty Beatz in their second recent ‘collabo’. True from the title, this song is about the artiste’s gratitude for his good health, excellent accomplishments and also for the lives of those he cares for in the names of friends and family.

The line: “Ain’t nobody here wey sabi my story”. E be only Baba God I go give the glory” proves that the 2-and-a half minute free style is indeed all about gratitude to God. Listen to it and you will be inspired to think about how far God has also brought you.

The accompanying vibe’s video features unique black and white images of horses, the artiste is chilling in a ranch. In different footage, the artiste is seen commanding huge crowds at different shows.

This excellent video work was directed by Alexx Adjei and it for sure is quite impressive and it is a perfect way to depict the artiste’s journey and progress in the industry.

It is not just about the love and support the artiste receives from fans far and wide, he is a great sport and one that brings the game home. This new song is no different. Despite the fact that it is free style, the quality is maintained through and through. It is no wonder that fans keep applauding the musician for his great talent and delivery.