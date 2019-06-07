Lagos Gov Set To Tackle Apapa Gridlock

In a bid to tackle Apapa gridlock, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he would complete a terminal that could take 1,000 trucks off the road next month to ease congestion

Sanwo – Olu who vowed to end the gridlock in 60 days, said the measures would tackle the perennial gridlock in the area.

In a statement made available to The Tide recently, the governor commended the Federal Government for setting up a Presidential Task Force that would work with the state government to resolve the gridlock.

He said his government had discovered that the problem of Apapa was multi-faceted and that one agency could not resolve the issue.

“From where we started at the Lilypond terminal, they are developing along Malu road a terminal that can absolve 1,000 trucks. It is a well constructed terminal that will be converted to a temporary holding bay for the trucks. They have started moving the trucks there but the movement is not fast enough.

“Once they do that, all the trucks on the Ijora bridge, and others within that axis can use it.

“During the tour, we realised that Nigerian Ports Authority NPA and Dangote have worked on the Wharf Road up to the Apapa port. But it is sad that the trucks are still parking on the road,” he said.

“We are hoping in due cause, we will get all these issues behind us. But the final solutions to ending the gridlock within Apapa is an economic solution”

“We need to build another port. It is a long-term solution. We will take it upon ourselves with the support of the NPA to develop the Lekki and Badagry ports,” he added.