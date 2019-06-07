Kwara Govt Denies Sacking Any Worker

Kwara State government has clarified that it has not sacked any worker new or old.

This is contrary to the rumour which has gone viral regarding certain category of workers purported to have been hurriedly engaged by the immediate past administration.

A statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary (DCPS) to Governor Abdul Rahman Abdul Razak, Agboola Olarewaju said “the category of workers not paid for the month of May were those who were employed only two or three weeks ago but had their employment letters dubiously backdated to November 2018.”

According to the DCPS, “most of these workers have never been captured on the government’s payroll before and so couldn’t have been paid May salary.

“Those appointments are called ‘sunset’ appointments (appointments made by a governor/administration on the eve of departure).

“Instead of summary sack, what the government resolved to do is to look at their qualifications and ascertain that they are qualified to be employed. In Ogun, Bauchi and some other states, ‘sunset’ employees were sacked with immediate effect”.