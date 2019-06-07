Kashamu’s Extradition: Court Awards N50,000 Each To DSS, NDLEA

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday awarded N50,000 each in favour of the Director-General, State Security Service (DSS) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in a suit instituted by Sen. Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu is seeking to stop his extradition to the United States, to face drug-related charges.

Kashamu, a Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, had in his suit labelled FHC/L/CS/930/2018, joined the following as respondents: The Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, Director General, State Security Service (DSS), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)

He is urging the court to restrain the respondents and their agents from arresting or detaining him, in any manner whatsoever, or interfering with his right to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

In a ruling, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, gave the order, following the absence of the Kashamu’s lawyer, Mrs Ifeoma Esom.

Justice Aneke asked Mr. Bajela who appeared and J.N. Sunday who appeared for the DSS and NDLEA if they had seen a letter from the plaintiff counsel, seeking adjournment over another case she had at the Court of Appeal.

Responding, they expressed dissatisfaction over the frequent adjournment, on the grounds that the case had been adjourned severally at the instance of the plaintiff.

He added that it was the case of the plaintiff and they ought to exhibit diligence.

Consequently, the third defence counsel urged the court to award a cost of N100,000 in its favour against the plaintiff.