June12 Reminds Nigerians Of Her Unity—Group

An advocacy group, the ‘Unity House Foundation’ (UHF), has declared that the general election conducted on June 12, 1993, reminds Nigerians about the unity of the country.

Chairman of Board of Affairs (BoA) of UHF, Chima Onuoha, stated this last Wednesday while addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital ahead of the group’s Second June 12 Democracy Day Lecture.

Onuoha said the lecture which has as its theme; “National Security, Beyond Power, Politics and Passion” will have the immediate-past Vice-Chancellor of the Igbinedion University, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, as guest lecturer.

He recalled that the military took control of power in the country for many years, saying, “They (military) brazenly seized the authority of government,” describing June 12 as a day of liberation.

According to Onuoha, “June 12, 1993, was not just an election date. It was the day Nigerians from the East to West, North to South, clearly, courageously and categorically rejected lies, bigotry and deceit that had characterised our electoral processes and outcomes.

”On June 12, 1993, Nigerians exposed the much-vaunted belief that they are not able to look beyond ethnicity and religion, in choosing their leaders.

”At great cost-death, incarceration and banishment into exile- the people stood firm and today, our nation, our country and Republic is better for it. Suffice it to say that the democracy we enjoy today was built on and established with the blood of our great men and women.

”June 12, is a reminder that a people united, determined and focused has the capacity and enablement to create an ocean in the desert,” Onuoha stated; adding that the Rivers Unity House believes in the principle of sustainable, transparent and decent democratic practice.

The Chairman, Board ofsaid: “We at the Unity House Foundation, whole heartedly extend our gratitude to President Buhari and the National Assembly for having the courage to proclaim June 12 as the real Democracy Day and a National Day.”

Also speaking, a member. Board of Trustees (BoT) of UHF, Peter Ekekwue, challenged the media to exercise its watch-dog role by monitoring the activities of the group so as to keep them on their toes.

Ekekwue stated that the group had traversed communities to feel the purse of the people, pointing out that “We know the people want the right things.

”So as part of the second June 12 lecture, we make the people demand their rights and join us to look for solutions to one united nation,” he said.

Lilian Peters and Dennis Naku