Ijaw Activist Tasks Wike On Core Rivers Project

A non partisan Ijaw activist, Rev Dr. Sokari Soberekon has advised Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, not to spend the state’s funds on federal projects, especially roads.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Dr Soberokon advised Governor Wike not to build flyover at Garrison or waterlines junction as promised in his second term inauguration speech, as those were the responsibilities of the Federal Government. He urged the state governor to establish his own security outfit, like Timariv, with the state coat of arms, which will not only control traffic but ensure general security adding that the security architecture should report to the governor.

He alleged that the Federal Inland Waterways in the state had only one 20-seater capacity boat but is not functioning, and called on the Federal Government to buy more boats and construct Trunk A road from Calabar to Opobo, Bonny, Kalabari, Nembe, Brass to Akasa up to Burutu, Farcados, up to Epe, Lagos State.

Dr Soberekon advised Governor Wike to reconcile all the parties and run an inclusive administration, including the opposition and however, advised members of opposition parties to open their hearts to work with the governor to move the state forward, adding.

The Kalabari, Rivers-born elder statesman advised the Governor to build Imama Amapakabo Road from Eastern Bypass to Creek road, Borikiri, Kalio Ama to Refinery to link East West Road which will be called Wike Road, and complete Trans Kalabari Road.