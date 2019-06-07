Ibinabo Fiberesima Supports Regina Daniel’s Marriage …Slams Shan George

Rivers State born actress and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ibinabo Fiberesima has come out to give her two cents on the controversy surrounding Regina Daniel’s marriage to Delta State-born billionaire and politician, Ned Nwoko. According to her post, neither Regina nor Nwoko should be criticised for their choices as neither one of them was forced into the union.

The Nollywood screen diva who is the latest Nollywood celebrity to comment on the controversial marriage slammed Nollywood veteran, Shan George and urged her to apologise to Ned Nwoko for her recent post in which she insulted him.

The actress noted that Regina Daniels does not deserve to be insulted or mocked for the choice she made considering she is an adult who was neither forced by her mother or Nwoko to get married. She went on to describe Ned Nwoko as a kind and generous philanthropist who through his generosity has helped a lot of people across the world.

In the post she vouched for Ned Nwoko and described him as a just, kind and generous man. She went on to state that she sees nothing wrong in the two getting married as long as they have found happiness in each other.

She described Regina Daniels as a humble and descent girl and her mother Rita Daniels as the true definition of a strong African woman who would do anything to ensure her children get the life they deserve.

The actress also went on to state that Nigerians did not have this much to say when Rita Daniels was struggling in the industry with Regina.

In the final post, she called out actress Shan George who had taken to social media to blast Ned Nwoko . According to Shan George, Nowko is a shameless and disgusting man who marries children and spends money on greedy actresses. Ibinabo Fiberesima expressed her disappointment at Shan George and advised her to apologise to Ned Nwoko.