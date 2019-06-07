Gombe Anglican Communion Tasks Buhari On National Security

The Diocese of Gombe Anglican Communion has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to improve on the security situation in the country following a near-total collapse of the system.

The church made the statement at the end of this year’s synod with theme “Total commitment: An imperative in following Jesus.”

In a communiqué signed by the Bishop of Gombe who is also the Archbishop of Jos Province, Most Reverend Henry C Ndukuba, and made available to newsmen in Gombe after it held its second session of the 7th Synod, called on the Federal Government to immediately address the situation and secure helpless Nigerians.

The communiqué said the collapse of the security network manifests in wanton destruction of lives, increased cases of kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and upsurge in Boko Haram activities.

The communiqué also called on communities and security agents to double their efforts at protecting critical national infrastructure such as power installations to avoid being vandalised or damaged.