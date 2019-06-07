Forbes Declares Jay Z, Rihana As World’s Richest Musicians

Forbes has named American music Mogul Jay Z as the richest musician in the world. The music mega star is now the first rapper to become a billionaire.

“It is clear that Jay Z has accumulated fortune that conservatively totals one billion dollars making him one of a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire and the first hip hop artiste to do so”, Forbes stated.

Forbes’ breakdown indicates that the rapper’s chief source of wealth is his $300-a-bottle Armand de Brignac Champague brand (at 310 million), but also boasts of investments at well over $200 million including a large stake in uber.

Forbes said the reason Jay Z’s wealth went all up on the table is his new business interest in alcohol, his streaming service Tidal allegedly supplies about $100 million of his net worth just behind his Cognac D’Usse’.

Jay Z recently gave a special performance to celebrate the reopening of the celebrated NYC venue over site hall. He and his wife, Beyonce were recipients of vanguard prize at the Glad Awards in Miamc.

Forbes also declared popular American singer Rihana as the world’s richest female musician with $600 million fortune. This is coming a few days after Forbest declared Jay Z the first billionaire in hip hop history.

Rihana was declared the richest after her fortune surpassed Madonna’s who has $570 million, Celion Dion with $450 million and Beyone who garnered $400 million.

The singer’s wealth came from her music, make up brand, Fenty beauty co-owned by French Luxury giant LVMH in September 2017 online and Sephora.

Also due to Rehana’s fame the on line recorded a revenue of $570 million last year just 15 months of business.

According to Forbes, the singer makes her money from touring and musical releases, however, she makes money from co-owns, Savage X Fenty Lingerie line. Back in May she signed a deal with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris which will produce readymade clothes, shoes and accessories.

“I just want to see things from my pers pective, I’m a young black woman who loves and embraces all of the young people’s ideas and energies. I’m so about that”, she hold APF in Paris recently.

“I never thought I’d make this much money, so a member is not going to stop me from working, money is happening along the way, but I’m working out of what I love to do, what I’m passionate about”.