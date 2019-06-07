Flavor Returns With New Song, ‘Ariva’

Flovour’s new song titled ‘Ariva’ makes the year long wait worth it. If you enjoy listening to the sweet sounding artiste, then this is a treat for you.

Released on 1st May 2019, this hit is already doing rounds on social media and the reception is phenomenal.

The love tone is definitely going to be a favourite among the ladies, the beautiful lyrics are all about praising the African woman for her beauty and charm. The love tune has him talking to his love interest concerning his desire and how much he wants her.

The powerful Nigerian high life king and the Flavour of Africa as well as the ‘Ijele’ crooner may have been away from the scenes for quite some time, but his recent return with another hit single titled Avira” still proves that the kingship is secure.

The production of this excellent tune was done by Spellz, it has been mixed and mastered by Mixx Monsta, In addition, the song comes with its official music video that was shot and directed by Meji Alabi.

For a loved artiste who has been away for quite sometime, it is not surprising that there has been a lot of love on this released song. The fact that it is a love song makes it even more interesting. Fans cannot hold their peace in appreciation as they note the efforts that he puts into making a song light up.