FCE Regains Full Accreditation, Plans Convocation

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State has regained full accreditation status in its three Degree Programmes which were denied accreditation by the National Universities Commission since 2016.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Prince Charles Amadike-Otoboh, quoted the Provost of the college, Dr Emmanuel Ikenyiri, as having disclosed this recently while addressing the 31st NCE/8th BSc joint Matriculation Ceremony of the College in affiliation with University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The regained programmes the Provost said were Agricultural Education, Home Economics Education and Industrial Technical Education.

Ikenyiri, who was addressing his first matriculation since he became provost also hinted that campus II of the College which has been without electricity since 2015 due to its complete vandalisation by hoodlums had been restored, according to him with this, practical learning activities in Technical Workshops, Science, Agricultural and Home Economics Laboratories and studios are now functional.

He also disclosed that internal roads in the two campuses of the institution which were death traps had all been rehabilitated and new ones constructed, courtesy of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), while frantic efforts were on top gear to fence the entire permanent site (Campus II) to put a stop to the activities of herdsmen who have turned the campus into a grazing land thereby destroying college farms and also to avoid encroachment by land grabbers and other security challenges.

The provost also hinted that in order to have more students in the degree programme, arrangements have commenced to have English Language, Social Studies, Economics, Primary Education, Psychology, Guidance and Counselling as well as Physical and Health Education Programmes during 2019/2020 Academic Session adding that the college which held her convocation ten (10) years ago will organise Convocation this year for those that have graduated from 2011 to 2019 both at the NCE and degree levels.

He congratulated the fresh students on their admissions and urged them to take their studies seriously and shun examination malpractices, cultism, drug abuse and all social vices as the college would deal ruthlessly with anyone found wanting.

The Provost used the ceremony to express appreciation to the Federal Ministry Education, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), National Universities Commission (NUC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), University of Nigeria Nsukka, Rivers State Government, TETFund, Ministries of Finance, Budget and Planning and others for the notable support and contributions to the progress and development of the college.