Expert Urges Cut In Governance Cost

A Financial Expert and Managing Director of Cyber1 Systems Network International, Mr Momoh Aliyu, has urged State Governors to cut down cost of governance by engaging only a few aides.

Aliyu disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said governors must cut down the cost of governance by reducing the number of advisers and other political appointees.

According to him, it is important for governors to deviate from the old tradition of appointing hundreds and thousands of aides without engaging in meaningful development.

“The governors’ payroll cost is high, we must do everything possible to address that by cutting it.

“The governors should work towards spending what their states generate for operational cost while federal allocations are used for capital development,” he said.

The expert advised the governors to go into partnership with some international organisations for business development.

He also enjoined them to key into agricultural development through the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme of the Federal Government.