Expert Urges Buhari To Appoint Metallurgist Minister Of Mines

The Secretary General, African Iron and Steel Association, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a professional Metallurgist as Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

Mohammed gave the advice in an interview with newsmen last Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that a professional with high integrity who knows and understand the language of the ministry should be appointed as minister.

Mohammed also called on the Federal Government to rename the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development as Ministry of Mines and Metallurgy.

He advised the Federal Government to transfer the ministry to the presidency for better care and attention, just like what late President Shehu Shagari did during his administration.

Also, Mr Dele Ayanleke, the National Secretary, Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), called on the Federal Government to isolate insecurity in the north from mining operations.

Ayanleke said that the claim by the Federal Government that the suspension of mining operation in Zamfara, was as a result of the activities of bandits and illicit miners, was worrisome.

According to him, insecurity and kidnapping are happening in the south south region, but none of the oil companies has suspended operations.

“Ostensibly, the government should deal with the issue of insecurity in that zone.

“As an association, we want the Federal government to separate insecurity from mining operations; insecurity in the northern part or Zamfara should not be a yardstick to stop miners operating in that area,” he said.

Ayanleke urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for miners operating across the country.