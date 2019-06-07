Duncan Mighty Celebrate’s Wife’s Safe Delivery

Popular singer, Duncan Mighty has announced with celebration the news of his wife’s save delivery recently. Sharing the news with fans and followers on social media, the Port Harcourt first son shared a video in which he was spotted wiggling his waste from left to right as he danced around at what appeared to be the hospital reception.
In his caption, the singer while giving all the praises to God, called on well wishers to celebrate with him. The visibly excited Duncan Mighty said my wife has just given birth, join me praise God for ….mother and child safe…God you are bigger than religion, you are, you are Jesus Wene Mighty…I will bow for you alone all my life”.
