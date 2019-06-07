Davido Bags New Endorsement Deal With Travel Beta

Super star singer, Davido has bagged a new deal with Travel Beta; With the artiste being an international artiste, it will help improve the image of the company as the mission of the company is to provide a service related to travel such as flights, bookings, visa assistance, hotels, airport pickups, holiday corporate packages etc.

The co-founder of Travel Beta while speaking on the deal said “we at the Travel Beta are delighted to partner with multi. Award winning Davido. Davido is vibrant personality and African appeal just like Travel Beta. Youthful and technologically driven mind set is a perfect brand association that will strengthen our message and touch people’s imagination with possibilities”.

Davido spoke on the partnership as well, he said: “I’m delighted to partner with Travel Beta. com which has been a preferred travel partner for a lot of Nigerian customers. As an avid traveler, my passion for music has taken me to every corner of the globe which has played an important part in my career.

Partnering with a travel brand like Travel Beta was a natural gift for me. I am particularly excited to be part of this new journey and I am looking forward for a long and creative fitted activities, go with Travel Beta”.