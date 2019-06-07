C’River Gets N3b Rice Seedlings Order From FG

The industrialisation effort of Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has started yielding fruits as the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has placed a N3 billion order for the State to supply rice seedlings to all the states in the southern part of the country.

Governor Ayade disclosed this to newsmen at the Rice Seedling and Seed Multiplication Factory located along Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Bypass in Calabar.

The Governor who upon taking oath of office for a second term turned his office to that of a project manager said: “Today I can tell you proudly that we have received a N3 billion order from the Federal Government through its Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)/Rice Framers

Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) rice value chain programme to produce and supply seedlings to all the states in the southern part of our country.”

Beaming with excitement, Ayade said: “So, I have N3 billion in my pocket as we speak and I can say it loudly that I have almost recovered my investment here in this factory. That’s smart thinking and that’s the way I’m going.”

According to the governor, “You can imagine the same rice seedling factory that the social media reported that immediately after itscommissioning by Mr. President, the vendors came in and packed their equipment, but today that same factory is the one giving Cross River this huge amount through a contract with the Federal Government.

“The Rice Seeds and Seedlings Factory was my first term project. What we are doing here is to produce high quality and disease resistant seedlings to farmers and we have started reaping from our labour.”

On his new position as a Projects Manager of the state the governor disclosed that “Immediately I took the oath of office for my second term, I downgraded my position to that of a project manager while my deputy will be acting as governor.

“So, indeed, I have also given him approval limit up to N1 billion. He will do that without recourse to me. He is a professor and more experienced than me and I strongly believe that he’s got the capacity to run Government to allow me bring my energy to bear in the various industries we have set up,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “As you can see, I started so many projects, most of which are at 80 to 90 percent completion level. So, I’m just struggling to ensure that all the factories and our industrial clusters start rolling out products into the market.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar