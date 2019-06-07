BBNaija Season 4 Premieres June 30

The highly anticipated fourth season of the Big Brother Naija Reality Show will premiere in June 30. The announcement was made by DSTV on Monday through their twitter handle @ DSTVNG.

The wrote: “Okay we can wait no more BBNaija storms yout screens on June 30”. Although the theme for the upcoming season has not been revealed, Multi- choice has been teasing the show with posters that read ‘spicy hot’

Recall that in January, Mr John Ugbe, the chief executive officer of Multichoice Nigeria revealed that the show will take place in Nigeria and for the first time since its return. In February, auditions were held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Warri, Ibadan, Benin and Enugu.

The first season of the show first aired in 2006, was followed by ‘See Gobe’ in 2017 which was won by Efe Ejigba, in 2018 Miracle Ikechukwu won the double wahala edition.

Perenial host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host.