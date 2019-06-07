Amaechi’s Propaganda On Wike, Baseless – Activist

Renowned activist and chieftain of United Brothers’ of Opobo Kingdom (UBOK), Comrade Rawlings Goodluck Ubani, yesterday berated the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi over his statement about Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his leadership.

Ubani described Amaechi utterances as “baseless, disrespectful, unguarded and irresponsible lies.”

Speaking with The Tide in a chat on Amaechi’s insinuations against the government in the state for the past four years, Ubani said that Amaechi’s comments against the governor sounded like “a weary leader facing defeat and failure as he watches his wealth being carted away by his enemies.”

According to Ubani, “It is therefore not a surprise that Amaechi and his party is in severe discomfort because Governor Wike exposed their rigging ploys during the just concluded elections in the state. Amaechi and his party had always won elections for himself and allies through rigging and this account for their developed bitterness”.

“His reliance on rigging was typified in the Rivers State elections, where results were manipulated in order not to fail the fading politics of the minister and his political group. Let it be on record that the story of that poll has not been fully told by Amaechi in his remarks against Governor Nyesom Wike”.

He accused the former governor of the state and his party of choosing to cause rancour in the state polity in order to cover up his misrule during his reign.

Ubani used the opportunity to urge the minister and his APC to leave Governor Nyesom Wike alone, a man who had performed excellently well within the past four years of his first tenure, especially on human and infrastructural development that has direct-bearings on the lives of the people.

He, however, admonished Amaechi and his All Progressives Congress (APC), among other political groups in Rivers State to join hands with the governor in his second tenure for more purposeful governance for development, especially on job and wealth creation, expansion of roads, the transformation of the rural communities across the 23 local government areas.

Bethel Toby