8th Assembly: What Saraki Will Be Remembered For -Senators

Senators, yesterday at the valedictory session of the 8th Senate, graded performance under the leadership of the Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC), speaking during valedictory session at the Upper Chamber yesterday thanked God for seeing them through the turbulence that characterised the 8th Senate.

He thanked the lawmakers for approving the sum of N10 billion for Zamfara, following the security situation.

He said, “I will always remember Saraki as a person that respects loyalty and pays for loyalty.”

“To the leadership let me say a big thank you and I have learnt a lot.

“I learnt from your wisdom in legislative business as well as the trust you have in us. I also thank my colleagues,” he said.

Also speaking, Sen. BasseyAkpan (PDP-Akwa Ibom), said he had a memorable time in the 8th Senate, noting that we was leaving a refined and better person.

He commended Saraki for his exemplary leadership, saying, “your leadership is an exemplary one and with that, the 8th Senate has a place in history.

“I learnt so much from my colleagues and to my constituents; your mandate will be defended as I return to the 9th Senate.”

The lawmaker said the 9th Senate had a lot to learn from the 8th Senate, adding that it stood for Nigeria and defended its cause.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on the other hand, said there was much to learn from the 8th Senate, including the disappointments.

“We have all benefited in one way or the other and even in disappointment, there is something to learn, like the need for us to emphasise the fact that God made it possible for Nigerians to elect us.

“It is a rare privilege that was bestowed on us and we must not disappoint the electorate,” he noted.

He said that there was nothing wrong with opposing the executive at times, but we have to avoid extreme partisanship. We have to be bipartisan, adding that people depend on what we do and the example we show.

“I subscribe to the belief that the senate will go on record to have passed the highest number of bills.

“It has also experienced the highest number of vetoes, but we did not use our power to override the vetoes,” he added.

The valedictory session is the last official assignment of the lawmakers. The 9th senate is expected to be inaugurated on Tuesday, by President Mohammadu Buhari.