258 Youths Benefit From Randolph Brown Empowerment Programme

A total of 258 youths from the Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency have benefited from the first phase of the Randolph Brown Training and Empowerment programme in Rivers State.

A breakdown of the number shows that 84 of the youths were trained in catering, 86 in Fashion and Designing, 38 in Driving, and 21 in Cobbling.

Others are: 4(Bead Making)12 (Entrepreneurship), 8(Cosmetology), while 5 were trained in Makeup.

Making this known at the graduation ceremony of the programme, the member representing the Constituency of the House of Representa-tives, Hon. Randolph Brown, said the initiative was part of his quest to impact on members of his constituency through laudable projects.

According to Hon. Brown, for this purpose, a committee of ten eminent persons from the constituency headed by him set the programme in motion in February 2018, with the sole purpose of empowering the less-privileged in the area in chosen fields of endeavour.

He explained that he opted for manpower development because it was more impactful in terms of execution and lucrativeness.

“I decided to embark on human capital development by empowering youths with the technical know-how to better their future, instead of embarking on projects that may not be completed before my tenure is over “, he said.

Beyond this, he noted that in the face of lack of fund for Federal Capital projects, “there is hunger in the land, and people need to genuinely survive.”

While charging the graduands to “go and conquer the world, because there is money in everything”, Brown warned that any of them who misuses the opportunity given to them may not have another opportunity.

Highlights of the occasion was handing over of starter packs for those in such fields as catering, fashion and designing, cobbling, etc. Graduants in driving were given N50,000 each, while the amount for acquiring drivers’ licences was fully paid for.

There was also cultural and drama displays by graduants, all of which took place at Delta Hotel, Port-Harcourt.

The training for the programme took place at Udis Vocational Institute, Oyigbo.

